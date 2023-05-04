Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,098. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.