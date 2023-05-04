AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $14.40 EPS.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

