Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of A traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.99. 332,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,834. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $144.69. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

