Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.23

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 35055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIM shares. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Aimia and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Aimia Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$277.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.67, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68.

About Aimia

Aimia ( TSE:AIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Aimia had a net margin of 92.36% and a return on equity of 74.54%. The firm had revenue of C($11.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0200638 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

