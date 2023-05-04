AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.09 and traded as low as C$6.94. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 32,500 shares changing hands.

BOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.07.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.68. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of C$159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.41 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.5833333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$85,798.44. Insiders own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

