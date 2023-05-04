Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRT stock remained flat at $0.59 on Thursday. 41,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,231,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.