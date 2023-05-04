Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $184.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

