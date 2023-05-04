Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $4,520,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $903,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 42.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

