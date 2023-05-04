Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun Sells 2,278 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.03. 527,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,559. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.