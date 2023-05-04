Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. 2,680,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,684. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
