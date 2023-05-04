Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $18.50 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $147.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,393. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.