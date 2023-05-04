Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.16. 2,763,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,691. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.58.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

