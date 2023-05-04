Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $8 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.29. 27,801,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,948,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.58. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

