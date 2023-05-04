Alley Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWR traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.57. 786,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

