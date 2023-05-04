Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 392 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.1% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.61. 1,039,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,927. The company has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.32 and its 200-day moving average is $276.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

