AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 84.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

