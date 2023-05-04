Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter worth $697,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

