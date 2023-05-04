Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.24

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $7.49. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 42,641 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $328.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 192.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

