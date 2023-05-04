Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,639. Altice USA has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Altice USA

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

