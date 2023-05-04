Amaze World Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $48.15 million and $46,852.72 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

