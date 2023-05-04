Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys updated its FY23 guidance to $4.14-4.36 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.14-$4.36 EPS.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.18.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

