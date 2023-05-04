American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. 397,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.25.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

