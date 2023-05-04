American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.65. 397,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.84.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.