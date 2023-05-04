Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.94.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 888,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.08, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,099.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after buying an additional 1,070,502 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

