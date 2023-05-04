AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.96-6.10 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average of $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.