AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Shares Up 4.2% After Earnings Beat

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $145.30 and last traded at $145.21. 1,114,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,041,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.34.

The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.