AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.39 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

American International Group stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

