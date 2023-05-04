AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,264 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

