Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.07. The company had a trading volume of 749,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,522. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

