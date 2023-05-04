Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 32,489 shares of company stock valued at $76,694 in the last 90 days. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.