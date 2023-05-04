Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $276.47. 12,182,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,076,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average is $199.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

