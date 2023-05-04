Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $8,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,990 shares of company stock valued at $712,917. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 499,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,697. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

