Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.79. 1,040,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.61 and its 200-day moving average is $353.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

