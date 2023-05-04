Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.47. 7,933,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,145. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

