Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Target Price at GBX 1,097.50

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,097.50 ($13.71).

NG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.99) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 0.2 %

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,143.50 ($14.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.89). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,088.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,034.78.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.