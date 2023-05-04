Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $83.14

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,992.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,992.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $126,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,208.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,006 shares of company stock worth $4,464,920. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.