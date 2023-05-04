Analyzing ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $25.04 million 3.88 $2.72 million N/A N/A Cullman Bancorp $16.85 million 4.62 $4.18 million $0.53 19.89

Analyst Ratings

Cullman Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECB Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ECB Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32% Cullman Bancorp 22.97% 4.23% 1.07%

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

