Analyzing J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO)

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares J.W. Mays and Gyrodyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays -0.09% 0.31% 0.18% Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of J.W. Mays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

J.W. Mays has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares J.W. Mays and Gyrodyne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays $22.60 million 3.95 -$710,000.00 ($0.01) -4,425.00 Gyrodyne $4.86 million 2.91 N/A N/A N/A

Gyrodyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.W. Mays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for J.W. Mays and Gyrodyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

J.W. Mays beats Gyrodyne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.W. Mays

(Get Rating)

J.W. Mays, Inc. engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

About Gyrodyne

(Get Rating)

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.