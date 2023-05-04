Analyzing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SITE Centers and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 6 2 0 2.25 JBG SMITH Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00

SITE Centers presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.56%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 31.11% 8.90% 4.12% JBG SMITH Properties 14.09% 3.05% 1.44%

Dividends

This table compares SITE Centers and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. SITE Centers pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 132.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and JBG SMITH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $554.87 million 4.48 $168.72 million $0.75 15.85 JBG SMITH Properties $605.82 million 2.65 $85.37 million $0.68 20.71

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats JBG SMITH Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets. The Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services segment relates to Development, Leasing, and Construction management fees. The company was founded on October 27, 2016, and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

