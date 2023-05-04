Ankr Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Ankr has a market cap of $295.43 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,193.55 or 1.00079960 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03000163 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $25,965,092.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

