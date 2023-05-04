Ankr Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.55 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $293.60 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,862.43 or 1.00052682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03000163 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $25,965,092.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

