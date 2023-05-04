APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Bank of America

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of APA opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APA will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

