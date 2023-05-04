APENFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.17 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $101.81 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

