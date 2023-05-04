Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 82000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

