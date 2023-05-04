Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $601,490.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00058466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

