Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.68.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.45 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

