Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $98,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.29 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.