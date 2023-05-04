AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) Trading 10.4% Higher

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 8,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

