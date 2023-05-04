Aragon (ANT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.18 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00009835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $122.65 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

