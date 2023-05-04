ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $101.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.02 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

